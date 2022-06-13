Jayanthi is new TNPCB chief

She has collaborated with national and international organisations on various projects

M. Jayanthi, Special Secretary (Environment, Climate Change), Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, has been posted as Chairman, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. A. Udhayan, who held the post so far, has been posted as Director of the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation, Vandalur.

Ms. Jayanthi holds a Ph.D. (Interdisciplinary) in Agriculture-Econometrics from the University of Madras, and has collaborated with national and international organisations on various projects over the past two decades. She was part of the Indian delegation to COP24 and COP25, and participated as a speaker in side events.

Ms. Jayanthi has a keen interest in incorporating climate change adaptation plans into local planning processes.

She has written a book on wetlands, which was her Ph.D. thesis. “We will have an open house on a regular basis, where even ordinary people can walk in and give their complaints and learn about the functioning of the Board. I want to work with institutions and get studies done about various hotspots,” she said.

Deepak S. Bilgi, who served as Field Director, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve, Madurai, has been transferred and posted as Director, Environment and Climate Change Department. He takes the place of P. Rajeswari, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Protection and Vigilance, Forest, Wildlife Crime Bureau), who moves to the post hitherto held by Mita Banerjee.

Mita Banerjee has been promoted and posted as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Research and Education), Chennai, in the existing vacancy.

B.C .Archana Kalyani, Project Director, Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (1CZMP), Chennai, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary (Environment, Climate Change), Secretariat.

Sewa Singh, Director, Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation, Vandalur, Chennai, has been posted as Director, Tamil Nadu Forest Academy, Coimbatore, in the existing vacancy.