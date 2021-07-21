The language school of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has opened admissions for the Japanese language freshers course N5 — spoken and written Japanese. Classes will be held online on Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon from August 1. Candidates can call 24354779/48556140, email indo-japan @ijcci.com or visit www.ijcci.com for details.
Japanese language course
