Chennai

Japanese language course

The language school of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has opened admissions for the Japanese language freshers course N5 — spoken and written Japanese. Classes will be held online on Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon from August 1. Candidates can call 24354779/48556140, email indo-japan @ijcci.com or visit www.ijcci.com for details.


