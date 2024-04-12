GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Iyyappanthangal residents demand removal of encroachments on roads in the locality

They allege that no steps have been taken to redress the issue despite repeated complaints to the authorities

April 12, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of V.G.N. Nagar in Iyyappanthangal have been demanding the removal of encroachments on Oil Mill Road and 1st Main Road in the locality for over a year.

The locality has several residential areas owing to its proximity to Mount Poonamallee Road. However, several encroachments have come up in the form of commercial shops and roadside vendors on Oil Mill Road, which links Mount Poonamallee Road to Noombal Main Road. Motorists are forced to take a detour via Jayalakshmi Nagar Main Road to reach Noombal as a result of the encroachments.

C. Senthil, a resident of Mani Enclave in V.G.N. Nagar, said Oil Mill Road, which comes under Iyyappanthangal panchayat, was one of the few roads that linked Mount Poonamallee Road to Noombal Main Road. However, the encroachments made the route difficult to navigate for motorists. Similarly, a 30-feet stretch of 1st Main Road in V.G.N. Nagar has also been encroached upon, causing difficulties to motorists wanting to access Mount Poonamallee Road.

Despite repeatedly bringing the issue to the notice of the Kundrathur taluk revenue officials and the SRMC police for more than a year, no steps had been taken to remove the encroachments.

Election delay

A senior revenue official of the Kundrathur taluk said land records were in the process of being verified. However, the removal of the encroachments had been postponed due to Lok Sabha election related work. Once the election concludes, the encroachments would be cleared, he added.

