It is raining umbrellas

While deciding on a gift for its members, a residents welfare association in Thirumullaivoyal considered what could be their ideal ally in the next few months

What would be an ideal gift for these times? The Venketachalam Nagar Residents Welfare Association in Thirumullaivoyal asked this, before settling on a gift for its members on Independence Day. Three options came up — wall clock, handbag and umbrella. No prizes for guessing which of the three was up-voted the most.

The NE monsoon is on its way; and there are also intermittent rains now to deal with. Two, umbrellas have gained a reputation for helping people ensure social distancing.

So, umbrellas were given away to the 175 families in the neighbourhood during the Independence Day celebrations.

The umbrellas contain the logo and address of the residents’ association.

Besides, on the occasion, the residents honoured frontline workers including conservancy staff, police and Tangedco workers, who also received umbrellas.

“Many residents preferred retractable umbrellas as these can be fit in the hand bag,” says V. Giri Ravanan, secretary, Venketachalam Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

Venketachalam Nagar has over 250 houses. A majority of the residents are retired government staff and small-time traders. Residents closely associate with activities organised by the residents welfare association.

During the lockdown, they helped the Association reach essential items like medicines to senior citizens and ailing persons. Active members of the Association distributed free herbal health drink (Kabasara Kudineer) twice a week to residents and passers-by.

Free cloth masks, gloves and sanitisers were also given away to residents and frontline workers. Residents from neighbouring areas like Velammal New Town, Thendral Nagar and Masilamani Nagar also visit the herbal health drink distribution centre in Venketachalam Nagar. Residents from these adjoining areas were planning to start a similar exercise in the coming weeks.