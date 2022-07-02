It helps to be in a pickle

But for turmoils, a vast majority of humanity would not abandon the comfort zone.

Faced with financial challenges on account of the pandemic, Anna Nagar couple Gita and Amarendra Mallimeni decided to launch Gita’s Homemade, which seeks to preserve the authentic taste of Andhra pickles and podis through recipes left behind by Gita’s grandmother.

A home-kitchen based brand, Gita’s Homemade specialises in non-vegetarian pickle varieties, including gongura chicken, gongura mutton, prawn, and fish pickles. Podis include Andhra nalla karam and flax-sesame powders made for the health-conscious.

Their range of products can be ordered via Swiggy or Zomato.

For details, call 9789806898