ISI mark made mandatory for gas stoves compatible with piped natural gas connection

September 19, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Domestic gas stoves compatible with piped natural gas and utility lighters will have to compulsorily bear the ISI mark from February 9, 2024.

With only a handful of manufacturers having licences in the State and more households getting covered with PNG connections, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is reaching out to consumers and manufacturers on complying with the mandatory quality standards.

Officials of the BIS, Chennai, said domestic gas stoves compatible for LPG are already under the ambit of mandatory BIS certification. With growing patronage for PNG connections in Chennai and many districts across the State, mandatory ISI mark would ensure that consumers bought only quality products.

While five licences have been given in the country for domestic gas stoves with PNG under IS 17153:2019, BIS has not received any application for licence in Tamil Nadu, said the officials.

The quality control order has elaborate specifications for design, material to be used for the appliance, including burner, nuts and bolts and stove surface like toughened glass top and its resistance to heat. The manufacturer would have to subject the gas stoves to various tests, including thermal efficiency and strength and rigidity test, the officials added.

Consumers may look for various markings specified by BIS as a mandate for ISI mark. This includes manufacturer’s name or registered trademark, rating of the burners and thermal efficiency.

G. Bhavani, head, BIS, Chennai branch office, said PNG connections were gaining patronage among the State’s households and advocated as eco-friendly, safe and cheap option. The domestic gas stoves compatible with PNG that comprises mainly methane gas would need to have burner holes and jets made bigger in size.

Samples checked

The BIS plans to approach industry associations and consumers through various mediums and hold meetings on mandatory licences for the products and ISI marks. The market samples lifted during periodical checks from next year would be subjected to tests in BIS approved labs. The deadline for the small and micro industries have been relaxed till May and August 2024 respectively, she said.

Utility lighters, one of the kitchen essentials, would have to carry mandatory ISI mark from January 5 next year. Officials said of the three licences provided in the category under IS/ISO 22702 : 2003, one is in Chennai. Measures are being taken to have manufacturers, particularly of flame producing lighters, apply for licences as sale of non-BIS certified products would attract fine and imprisonment.