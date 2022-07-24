ISC Class XII results announced, pass percent stands at 99.96 in Tamil Nadu

All 1,378 boys from Tamil Nadu have cleared the ISC Class XII exams, the results for which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday. Of 1,196 girls who took the exams, 1,195 cleared it. From 63 schools across Tamil Nadu, 2,574 candidates attended the exams. Students from the State have performed extremely well, recording a pass percentage of 99.96%. This year, students who bagged the first three merit positions in the State were also placed in the top three merit positions nationally. They were among 154 rank holders from across the country. Harini Ram Mohan and Namya Ashok Nichani from Sishya Chennai, and Karthik Prakash from Vaels International School, Chennai, scored 99.75%, securing the first merit positions in both the National and State merit lists. They were among the 18 students, who bagged the first merit position nationally. Mehr Rachel Pavamani from Ida Scudder School, Vellore, and G.M Samskrithi from Good Earth School, Sriperumbudur, scored 99.50% and were in the second merit position nationally, among several others from the country. Tejas Nageshwaran from Chettinad Hari Shree Vidyalayam, Chennai, and Derrick Jotham from St Michael’s Academy, Chennai, were in the third merit position with a score of 99.25%.



