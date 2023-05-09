IOCL mobilises additional cylinders from neighbouring States to bring down backlog in delivery

May 09, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Chennai

In an effort to reduce the backlog in the delivery of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) is bringing in refills from Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Puducherry.

Around 100 loads of filled bottles are being brought to Chennai every day to meet the demand. Each load contains 366 cylinders. Additionally, cylinders from bottling plants in Chengalpattu, Salem, Erode, Mayiladuthurai and Mannargudi are being brought to the city, accounting for a total of 124 loads a day.

According to official sources in IOCL, the backlog on Tuesday stood at five days in the Chennai region and three days in the rest of the State. This is the average backlog of all LPG agencies in these regions.

The backlog developed after the oil marketing company started removing old cylinders that needed replacement. The company has taken steps to bring in new cylinders as replacement for old and damaged bottles that are being weeded out of the system to ensure the safety of consumers. A total of 1.7 lakh new cylinders have arrived, and another 1 lakh are on the way.

In Chennai, the average consumption is around 45,000 cylinders a day. A total of 1.25 lakh additional cylinders are being brought in to clear the backlog. The company is hoping that the situation would ease in the next few days.

IOCL sources said the company was also ensuring that bottling plants in the State were running to capacity. Some plants are working even the third shift. Efforts are being made to rope in more testing and repair agencies to ensure the strength of existing cylinders.