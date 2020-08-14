International passengers arriving at Chennai airport will have only two days of institutional quarantine if they have a ‘COVID-19 negative certificate’

International passengers arriving at Chennai airport with a COVID-19 negative certificate will only have to undergo two days of institutional quarantine.
So far, all international passengers were put in seven-day institutional quarantine and they had to be tested twice, first at the time of arrival and second, on the seventh day of quarantine.
Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a high level meeting with the authorities of the State government, it has been decided that any who arrives with a certificate would be subjected to only two days in institutional quarantine.
“Those who can’t afford it land in the city without such a certificate. In such cases, they have to go through the usual seven-day institutional quarantine,” an official said.
In the last few months, international passengers arriving in repatriation flights are placed under institutional quarantine in government-offered free accommodation or hotels of varying price categories.
AAI officials and representatives of domestic airlines once again requested the Tamil Nadu government to increase the number of flights. Sources said, the government has asked them to give a proposal so that it could be considered.
“Right now, there is a cap that only 25 flights from other States can come to the city. We have been constantly requesting the government to allow us to operate more flights. We want about 80-100 flights but we don’t know when we will get the approval for this. We are hoping that once the proposal is done, we will hear from the State government,” a source said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath