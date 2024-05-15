GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Integrated stroke centre inaugurated at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai

The centre comprises emergency services, neuroradiology and neuro-intervention services, neurosurgical care, neurocritical care and rehabilitation services, to treat strokes and cerebrovascular disorders. 

Published - May 15, 2024 03:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An Integrated Stroke Centre, to treat strokes or ‘brain attacks’, was inaugurated at Kauvery Hospital on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. 

Krish Sridhar, Group Mentor, Neurosciences, and Director, Institute of Brain and Spine of Kauvery Hospital, inaugurating the facility, said the hospital had been awarded the prestigious Gold Status by the WSO Angels Awards. He cited a study of the World Stroke Organisation that found one in four persons has a chance to suffer a stroke, and said patients/caregivers have to act fast by recognising the signs of a stroke: ‘BEFAST’ or balance loss, eyesight, facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and ‘time to call for help’. 

Dr. Sridhar said the centre attached to the Institute of brain and spine of the hospital, has set up an integrated health mechanism of emergency services, neuroradiology and neuro-intervention services, neurosurgical care, neurocritical care and rehabilitation services, to treat strokes and cerebrovascular disorders. 

B.G. Anil, Medical Director of Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road also spoke on the occasion. 

Related Topics

private health care / Chennai / medical conditions

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.