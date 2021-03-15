Inspector rescues woman stuck in Adyar river

A police inspector rescued a 55-year-old mentally ill woman who was stuck in the slush in Adyar river near Saidapet early on Saturday.

Inspector Pugazhendhi was proceeding towards Panagal Maligai around 2.30 a.m. on Saturday, when he found a woman struggling to come out of the slush in the Adyar. He alerted the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services and went down to pull her out. As the woman was caught in the slush, she was struggling to even breathe. The inspector got down into the river and pulled her out with the help of some logs and tiles. During inquiry, it was found that she was mentally ill and was a resident of Guindy. Her son Anandan was informed about the rescue and he took her home. Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Vikraman lauded the inspector.