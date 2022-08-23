Chennai

Inspector of police, two other personnel transferred following graft allegations

An inspector of police and two other personnel were shifted to Vacancy Reserve category following a complaint of them demanding bribe from a jewellery shop owner. 

Police sources said Rohini, crime inspector of the Nungambakkam police station, and two personnel – Melvin and Thangaraj – had sought the bribe. A jeweller complained to senior police officers that the trio told him that they had information that he was buying stolen jewellery and demanded ₹2 lakh for not adding his name in the case.

Following the complaint, a proper inquiry was conducted. Later, the personnel were transferred from their posts.


