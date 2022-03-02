Industrialists should work to provide employment to last man in society: Om Birla

Bhagwan Mahaveer Awards presented

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday urged industrialists to work with a vision to provide employment to the last man in tsociety, and not just earn wealth for themselves.

After giving away the Bhagwan Mahaveer Awards here, he said that in every sector, people should work towards the welfare of the common man. The message of Bhagwan Mahaveer was relevant even today, he said and commended Sugalchand Jain, who began the Foundation in 1994 to identify, encourage and honour individuals and organisations working for the welfare of the marginalised.

Former Chief Election Commissioner T. S. Krishnamurthy, who was on the selection committee of the awards, said that this year a total of 251 nominations were received for the award and the four awardees were chosen after a very stringent selection process.

The awards were presented to Jasraj Shrishrimal from Telengana for his contribution to non-violence and vegetarianism, to the Belagavi-based Mahila Abhivruddhi Mattu Samrakshana Samsthe for its work in education, the Sadguru Netra Chikitsalaya, Madhya Pradesh for its contribution in providing eye-surgeries to people in remote villages and to the Community and Social Service Society for Education, Action and Research in Community Health, Maharashtra. The award carries a cash component of ₹10 lakh, a citation and a shawl.

Among those who were present on the occasion were D. R. Mehta, former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Prasanchand Jain, managing trustee and Pramod Jain, trustee.