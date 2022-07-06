Industrial Safety director inspects construction site
A surprise inspection was conducted in a multistoried construction site in Alandur road by K. Jagadesan, Director of Industrial Safety and Health.
The surprise check was carried out to ensure that the construction companies followed the safety norms and provided proper accommodation and toilet facilities to the workers as per the BOCW Act. During his inspection, the director emphasised on the importance of safety nets and safety belts to the workers involved in work at a height. Electrical safety and COVID-19 precautionary measures were discussed.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.