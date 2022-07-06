Industrial Safety director inspects construction site

Special Correspondent July 06, 2022 20:30 IST

A surprise inspection was conducted in a multistoried construction site in Alandur road by K. Jagadesan, Director of Industrial Safety and Health.

The surprise check was carried out to ensure that the construction companies followed the safety norms and provided proper accommodation and toilet facilities to the workers as per the BOCW Act. During his inspection, the director emphasised on the importance of safety nets and safety belts to the workers involved in work at a height. Electrical safety and COVID-19 precautionary measures were discussed.