India’s first AI-focused technology business incubator unveiled in Tamil Nadu

November 08, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Chennai

India’s first AI-focused technology business incubator, ‘AI Venture Factory’ was unveiled by Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T. M. Anabarasan, and Archana Patnaik, Secretary to Government for MSMEs at St. Joseph’s Group of Institutions on November 8, 2023.

The incubator offers extensive support to start-ups, encompassing seed funding, research and grant allocations, access to seasoned mentors, strategy refinement for potential clients, and the broadening of global reach.

This initiative led by HaiVE, an AI service platform, is designed to nurture emerging AI-driven ventures within the campus, as per a press release. St. Joseph’s College of Engineering Chairman B.Babu Manoharan and S. Aravind Ramesh, MLA of Sholinganallur Constituency took part in the event.