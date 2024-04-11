GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian doctor receives award for work on enteric diseases in children

April 11, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Gagandeep Kang

Gagandeep Kang

Gagandeep Kang, Director, Enteric, Diagnostics, Genomics and Epidemiology, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was awarded the 2024 John Dirks Canada Gairdner Global Health Award given for scientifically based research that has improved the health and well-being of those facing health inequities worldwide.

The Gairdner Foundation announced the 2024 laureates of the Canada Gairdner International Award, John Dirks Canada Global Health Award and the Canada Gairdner Momentum Award on April 11.

Dr. Kang’s work focused on enteric diseases in children in India and throughout the world. According to The Gairdner Foundation’s website, she was awarded “for extensive cohort-based epidemiological, environmental and clinical trial research on enteric diseases in children and their effects on life course, with significant impact on vaccine development and health policy in India and internationally”.

