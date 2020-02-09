‘India-Japan ties have been extremely strong for decades’

For decades now, political ties have been extremely strong between India and Japan, except for a brief period, N. Ravi, publisher of The Hindu Group, said on Saturday.

While speaking at the Japan-India relations and Indo-Pacific Cooperation 2020 event, he said cultural ties and people-to-people ties had always remained vibrant.

“In terms of the state of the ties, it has moved from what was described as global partnership in 2000 between India and Japan to global and strategic partnership in 2006, and in 2014, elevated to special strategic and global partnership. It was a change not just in nomenclature, but also reflected the depth and action-based cooperation that has developed between the two nations,” he added.

M.K. Narayanan, former National Security Advisor, Government of India, and former Governor of West Bengal, said today, India and Japan were on the same wavelength, and this was made possible only because of the pioneering efforts of various leaders from both sides.

“The main thrust of the Indo-Japanese coordination in the Indian Ocean region centres around expanding maritime diplomacy, accompanied by specific steps to implement directives provided from time-to-time,” he said.

Sridhar Krishnaswamy, deputy dean and professor of department of journalism at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and T.P. Imbichammad, president of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, spoke on the occasion.