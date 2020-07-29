Incomplete stormwater drain inundates parts of GST Road

The heavy downpour on Tuesday flooded the stretch of GST Road near Chromepet, causing severe hardship to motorists.
The problem was so severe that portions of the road were submerged under more than 4 feet of rainwater, resulting in a few parked cars and two-wheelers practically floating.
The GST Road being an important arterial road has hundreds of shops. However, motorists faced difficulties due to stagnating rainwater in the stretch from the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road-GST Road flyover to Chromepet Government Hospital.
Even a drizzle is enough for stretches of the road to be flooded, residents said. Pon Venugopal, who has a shop on the stretch, rued the problem of flooding during the monsoon. Adding to the flooding problem was overflowing sewage from the underground drainage network, posing a major health hazard to pedestrians and shopkeepers. V. Santhanam, a social activist in Chromepet, complaining about the regular flooding of an important National Highway in the city, said incomplete construction of stormwater drains and sheer negligence were the causes.
He said the flooding of GST Road was a perennial problem and authorities of the State Highways Department had not taken any steps to rectify it.
