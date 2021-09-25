Income Tax raids in Chennai reveals undisclosed income of more than ₹300 crore

The Income Tax (I-T) department carried out search and seizure operations on two private syndicate financing groups in Chennai and have detected unclosed income of more than ₹300 crore. Apart from this unaccounted cash of ₹9 crore has been seized so far. The searches were carried out on Thursday at 35 premises in Chennai.

According to details furnished by the I-T department, the evidence found in the premises of the financiers and their associates revealed that these groups have lent to various big corporate houses and businesses in Tamil Nadu, a substantial portion of which is in cash.

During the search, it was detected that they are charging a high rate of interest, a part of which is not offered to tax. The modus operandi adopted by the groups revealed that most of the interest payments by borrowers are received in dummy bank accounts and the same has not been disclosed for tax purposes.

Further, the unaccounted monies are disguised and brought into the books of account of the groups as unsecured loans, sundry creditors, etc.

Other evidence found during the course of the search revealed numerous undisclosed property investments and other income suppression by these persons.

Further investigations are in progress.