‘Inability to finance health costs pushing 50-60 million Indians into poverty’

CII organises Asia Health 2020 conference

About 50-60 million Indians fall into poverty due to their inability to finance health issues as India has some of the highest out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures, Krishnan Ramachandran, chairman, CII Taskforce on healthcare and CEO, MD, Max Bupa Health Insurance Ltd said. He was moderating a session at the Asia Health 2020 conference organised by the CII on Wednesday.

Roberto Leonardi, regional CEO, Generali Asia, said India was spending significantly less towards its public health system compared to middle income countries that were spending 5%-6% of their GDP

Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said technology would shift healthcare from doctors to patients and medicine would slowly start getting personalised. She further added that hospitals were going to change as the environment around them would become more technology enabled.

Ali Parsa, founder, Babylon Health, said that to make healthcare affordable there was a need to automate as many processes as possible and increase predictability and prevention of diseases.

Mukesh Bansal, CEO and Founder Cure Fit, said a trend that would evolve in the coming years on prevention and cure of diseases and lifestyle choices would make a difference.

Vipul Aggarwal, deputy CEO, NHA, said digital health was as important as physical infrastructure.