HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Annie Besant’s life, difficulties became a catalyst for her growth

Tim Boyd, international president of the Theosophical Society, spoke of the British theosophist’s life and struggles, and the need to create awareness about the Society’s mission, while delivering a lecture in Chennai recently

October 03, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Annie Besant

Annie Besant | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Difficulties, loss, pain and suffering, became catalysts to growth, in the life of leaders such as Annie Besant, said Tim Boyd, international president of the Theosophical Society.

Delivering a lecture in Chennai, on the birth anniversary Annie Besant, who was a British theosophist and women’s rights activist who worked extensively in India, on Sunday, October 1, 2023, Mr. Boyd said many leaders had achieved greatness after facing challenges and crises. “Martin Luther King was no stranger to difficulties and troubles,” said Mr. Boyd. Pointing to the despondency of central figures such as Arjuna in the epic Mahabharata, Mr. Boyd said: “No despondency; no Gita.” Mr. Boyd also spoke of the challenges faced by Jesus Christ, the abuse and torture he underwent, and his ultimate crucifixion.

Stressing the need for creating awareness among residents of Chennai about pursuing the mission of the Theosophical Society to serve humanity by cultivating an understanding and realisation of its ageless wisdom, Mr. Boyd said the facilities in the campus including the library, would be open for residents seeking self-transformation and promotion of the unity of all life.

Mr. Boyd said Annie Besant, who was the first woman president of the Indian National Congress, worked to give a voice to the people to determine their present and future. “She was a woman who founded schools of all types. Women’ education, something that was overlooked, was exceedingly important. She wrote more than 50 books. She was described as a diamond soul. She laid the foundation to build the future [of] India. It is a good thing to remember people who are great,” said Mr. Boyd.

Related Topics

Chennai / history

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.