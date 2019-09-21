Impersonation case: hunt on to trace medico, his parents

A special team of police personnel from Theni district visited the residence of the parents of Udit Surya, who allegedly secured admission to Government Theni Medical College by using a proxy to take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

It has intensified efforts to trace the student and his parents who have been absconding since the scandal broke out.

Anticipatory bail sought

In a related development, Udit Surya moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Refuting the charges levelled against him, he has stated mental health issues and depression as reasons for withdrawing from the course.

The police team headed by inspector T. Usha visited the apartment in Tondiarpet where Udit Surya and his parents, Dr. Venkatesan and Kayalvizhi, stayed.

They interacted with the neighbours, since the couple and their son were not at home. Sources added that the police are scrutinising call records of the trio, bank transactions and CCTV camera footage to trace them.

A senior official of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital said the team inquired about Dr. Venkatesan, who works as a casualty medical officer at the hospital. “He has been on medical leave since September 16,” he said.

The case surfaced after College Dean A. K. Rajendran received two emails on September 11 and 13 from a person identified as Ashok Krishnan, complaining that Udit Surya took the NEET twice but failed.

In his third attempt, he appeared in Mumbai and cleared the test. However, the subsequent mail claimed that the boy who is pursuing the course was not the person who appeared for the test.