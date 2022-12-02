IMD predicts an increase in rainfall over north T.N. during next week

December 02, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The easterly wave may continue to bring scattered rainfall over the State particularly over the coastal region till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another fresh low pressure brewing over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify further raising prospects of widespread rain next week.

According to a bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre, the low pressure area, which has increased hopes of bridging rain deficit, is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea on Monday. It is expected to intensify into a depression by Wednesday and reach north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast by Thursday morning.

The RMC has predicted an enhanced rainfall over the State, especially in northern parts of the State, and Puducherry from Wednesday (December 7) evening. Squally wind with speed gusting up to 60 km per hour may begin along and off the Tamil Nadu coast from Thursday (December 8).

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the rain spell may last for three days, till December 10. There may be chances of heavy rainfall in some parts. The department was monitoring the weather system for its intensity and impact of rainfall in the State. There would be more clarity on spatial rain coverage and chances of it strengthening as cyclone when it becomes a depression and moves closer to the coast.

As of now, the State has recorded an overall rainfall of nearly 35 cm, which is 4% below the seasonal average since October 1. However, the Meteorological Department considers negative deviation up to 19% as normal rainfall.

On Friday, places like Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli (3 cm) and Vellore (1 cm) recorded light rain till 5.30 p.m. The RMC has forecast chances of light to moderate rain in some areas of Chennai during the weekend.