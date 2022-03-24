IMD launches climate hazards e-book and vulnerability e-atlas

Exhibition held as part of World Meteorological Day

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) launched an e-book, Climate Hazards and Vulnerability Atlas of India- State: Tamil Nadu, in the city on Wednesday as part of the World Meteorological Day celebrations. The atlas is available at mausam.imd.gov.in for public access. S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the e-atlas would help disaster management agencies take preventive steps. Balaji Narasimhan, professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, spoke on challenges in hydrological modelling in urbanised river basins for flood forecasting during an event hosted on Wednesday. IMD hosted an exhibition and threw open its facilities to members of the public.