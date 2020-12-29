Ilaiyaraaja’s ties with Prasad Studios come to an end

In the end, music director Ilaiyaraaja decided not to go to the recording studio at the Prasad Laboratories to meditate.
Awards, including Padma Vibhushan, musical instruments and his personal belongings were handed over to his representatives.
The Madras High Court had recorded a settlement between Ilaiyaraaja and the proprietors of Prasad Labs that would allow him to meditate for a day in the recording theatre where he composed songs for the past 35 years.
As per the order of the court, advocate commissioners V. Lakshmi Narayanan and Naveen Kumar Moorthy were present on the premises on Monday along with the counsel belonging to both sides.
Mr. Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel informed the advocate commissioners that since the room was altered and put to a different use now, the composer was not interested in visiting the premises. All the rooms were opened in the presence of the advocate commissioners and an inventory was taken of each box and items. The proceedings were recorded digitally.
Sources said about 67 photographs and boxes were checked and packed. The awards, which were placed securely in one of the rooms, were unpacked, checked and repacked.
The fragile items like a wooden Malabar ship, awards in glass, laminated certificates and electronic items were repacked and kept separately. All were shifted to container lorries, arranged as per the directions of the court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath