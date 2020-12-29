Ilaiyaraaja’s ties with Prasad Studios come to an end

Composer’s belongings handed over to his representatives

In the end, music director Ilaiyaraaja decided not to go to the recording studio at the Prasad Laboratories to meditate.

Awards, including Padma Vibhushan, musical instruments and his personal belongings were handed over to his representatives.

The Madras High Court had recorded a settlement between Ilaiyaraaja and the proprietors of Prasad Labs that would allow him to meditate for a day in the recording theatre where he composed songs for the past 35 years.

As per the order of the court, advocate commissioners V. Lakshmi Narayanan and Naveen Kumar Moorthy were present on the premises on Monday along with the counsel belonging to both sides.

Mr. Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel informed the advocate commissioners that since the room was altered and put to a different use now, the composer was not interested in visiting the premises. All the rooms were opened in the presence of the advocate commissioners and an inventory was taken of each box and items. The proceedings were recorded digitally.

Sources said about 67 photographs and boxes were checked and packed. The awards, which were placed securely in one of the rooms, were unpacked, checked and repacked.

The fragile items like a wooden Malabar ship, awards in glass, laminated certificates and electronic items were repacked and kept separately. All were shifted to container lorries, arranged as per the directions of the court.