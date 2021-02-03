IIT-M’s ‘Saarang’ to be held as online event

‘Vintage Vogue’ is the theme this year

‘Saarang’, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras’s annual cultural festival, will be an online event this year. ‘Vintage Vogue’ is the theme of the festival that is slated to be held from February 4 to 7.

Nilesh J. Vasa, Dean (Students), said, “It is quite exciting and challenging to arrange it online with the same spirit which we used to have in the past.”

Arshinder Kaur, faculty adviser (Cultural), said the event would reach a wider audience, including the alumni.

Katari Harshal Amith Vishwanath, cultural affairs secretary (Arts), said that this year the students worked hard to provide a “wonderful and memorable experience to all our participants and audience”. The Saarang team has undertaken a social responsibility campaign named ‘Mann’ to create awareness of mental health and de-stigmatise it.

The Spotlight lectures include the cast of Indian television series Scam 1992, besides grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, film director Gautham Menon, writer Ramachandra Guha and Bharatnatyam dancer Leela Samson.

On February 5, the best of electronic dance music will have 22 Bullets in the lead. The Yellow Diary, a contemporary Indian ensemble, will be held on February 6.

The next evening, Bollywood singer Jonita Gandhi will lead the performance.