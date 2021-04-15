IIT Madras to host industry conclave this weekend

The event is open to the public and is intended to showcase cutting-edge technology, research, innovation and start-ups from the Institute’s ecosystem

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is hosting an industry conclave to improve partnership between industry and academia.

The first-of-its-kind event will be held virtually over the weekend and is open to public. It is intended to showcase cutting-edge technology, research, innovation and start-ups from the Institute’s ecosystem.

The conclave,, to be held annually and feature representatives from government agencies, multinational corporate groups and the Institute, is being organised by the corporate relations cell of the International and Alumni Relations Student Council.

Interested persons may register at https://www.airmeet.com/3/fc847460-99c8-11eb-be0d-9b9d27d56e19 to view the event.

Satyanarayanan Seshadri, faculty advisor for corporate relations at the institute said the conclave would have panel discussions focused on exposing key innovations and research activities to stakeholders. A student competition to reward students for their scientific and analytical creativity will have two phases: in the first phase participants will choose a retail product in the standard market, analyse its history and how it reached its final state in the market; in the second phase, the selected teams will be provided with a common product that they will have to over-analyse similarly.

A technical exhibition with 27 booths set up by various tech teams and start-ups, ranging from healthcare, ed-tech, aviation and prosthetics sector, has also been planned. It is expected to be attended by venture capitalists and angel investors.

There will also be lecture sessions. Some of the speakers who will participate include Chitra Rajagopal, former director general (RM), Defence Research and Development Organisation; Miro Salem, global head of AI, Rakuten, O.P. Agarwal, chief executive officer, World Resources Institute, India; Sumit Puri, CTO, Evercare; Ankur Gigras, senior VP, Img and Sumit Keshan, managing partner, Wipro Consumer Venture.