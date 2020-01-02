IIT Madras scientist wins Swarna Jayanti fellowship

Shweta Agrawal, of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, is among the 14 scientists in the country to win the Swarna Jayanti Fellowship for 2018-19. As many as 443 scientists had applied for the fellowship.

Scientists associated with projects containing innovative research idea and with potential for making an impact in research and development in their respective disciplines were chosen for the award.

Ms. Agrawal’s research project is on post-quantum cryptography in the field of cryptography and information theory.

The fellowship will cover all the requirements for research and includes a monthly fellowship of ₹25,000 as well as a research grant of ₹5 lakh for five years in addition to their salary.

Swarna Jayanti fellowships are awarded by the Department of Science and Technology. Under the scheme, a select number of young scientists with proven track records are provided with special assistance and support to enable them pursue basic research in frontier areas of science and technology.

The awardees are selected through a three-tier process and will be allowed to “pursue unfettered research with freedom and flexibility,” according to a release.