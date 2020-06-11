Chennai

IIT Madras retains top rank in National Institutional Ranking Framework

Among the top 10 colleges in the ranking framework, are Presidency and Loyola College, both based in Chennai

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has retained the top rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Human Resources Development on Thursday. Among the engineering colleges in the country, it has secured a score of 85.31, topping the list.

The State-run Anna University is ranked 12th among Universities in the country and 14th among engineering educational institutes. In the overall category it is ranked 20th. The university’s architecture education is ranked 18th among the top 20 institutes.

The University of Madras, however, came 41st in the NIRF rankings.

A total of 16 universities from Tamil Nadu, including private and public, feature among the top 100 institutions.

For the first time the Madras Medical College has figured among the top medical colleges and is ranked 12th. Christian Medical College in Vellore has been ranked third in the country.

Among the top 10 colleges are Presidency and Loyola College, both based in Chennai. The Presidency College’s ranking has, however, fallen from the third to the fifth position this year.

