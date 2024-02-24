IIT Madras opens up its labs for members of the public at open house event on March 2, 3

February 24, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has invited people to visit its laboratories to see the work of its researchers.

Part of the Anaivarukum IIT M (IIT M for all) initiative, the open house will be held on March 2 and 3 and researchers from over 100 laboratories will explain to the public, the work undertaken in them. The institute’s Centre for Innovation (CFI), a student-run body, will organise the CFI open house on March 3 that all people can participate in.

All interested persons must mandatorily register before February 29 at shaastra.org/register to enter the institution.

Dean of Students Sathyanarayana N. Gummadi said the open house was a students’ initiative supported by the institute. Apart from laboratories, centres of excellence would also be open to the public.

V. Sriram, co-curricular advisor, said this year, intriguing and descriptive offline lab tours had been proposed. Each department and its labs would be covered in the tour. “Whether you are a prospective student, a community member, a professional or a member of the public interested in our research initiatives, this event promises to be informative and inspiring,” he said.

The highlight of the expo includes tours of robotics lab, biomedical engineering labs, rockets and missile laboratory, ballistic and high-speed flow labs, a 360-degree full bridge ship simulator, an electric vehicle fun event, the cardiovascular genetics lab, lab-grown diamonds, the CFI Open House and 3-D printing facilities.

Prabhu Rajagopal, advisor, innovation and entrepreneurship, said the CFI was envisaged to encourage budding engineers to apply their knowledge to innovate and propose solutions to real-world problems. CFI houses 13 clubs and seven competing teams with over 600 students involved in activities over the year.