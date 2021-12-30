Chennai

IIT Madras named most innovative institute

A view of the IIT Madras in Chennai. File   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

For the third consecutive year, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras is ranked the most innovative educational institute in the country. The Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), mooted by the innovation cell of the Union Education Ministry, evaluates educational institutions across the country on various parameters.

They include intellectual property rights, entrepreneurship, start-up, technology transfer and commercialisation of research on campus. A total of 1,438 higher educational institutions participated in the exercise.

IIT Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said the institute “places a lot of emphasis on innovations among its students and faculty, resulting in a very successful deep technology start-up ecosystem.” The only two State Government institutions that feature in the list are Periyar University and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.


