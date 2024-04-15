IIT Madras launches medical van to tour across T.N., calibrating essential diagnostic equipment

April 15, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has developed a mobile unit to calibrate medical diagnostic devices.

The van, commissioned by Institute director V. Kamakoti on Monday, April 15, 2024, can calibrate 45 types of life-saving medical equipment: from BP monitoring machines and ventilators to foetal simulators, incubator analysers, defibrillators, and ECG machines, among others.

Calibration will ensure accuracy of the medical equipment and offer precise diagnoses, said Prof. Kamakoti.

The facility has been developed under the Anaivarukkum IIT M (IITM for all) initiative, with support from internal grants of the institute and costs ₹1 crore, he added. The van would not only reduce the cost of calibration but also transportation costs and save time for the healthcare personnel, the director explained.

“This is a progressive step towards affordable, scalable, quality health care for all,” he added.

According to him the initiative would go towards addressing the national sustainable development goal (SDG) 3 of health and wellbeing for all.

The Institute has applied to the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration of Laboratories. It is expected to receive the certification, after which the van will begin travelling across the State.

Photo: S. R. Raghunathan