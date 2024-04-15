GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IIT Madras launches medical van to tour across T.N., calibrating essential diagnostic equipment

The van will go to towns and villages across the State, calibrating equipment including BP monitors, ventilators, foetal simulators, ECG machines and others, to help with accurate diagnoses

April 15, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
IIT Madras has launched a mobile facility to calibrate medical devices. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT, Madras launched the vehicle on Monday, April 15, 2024

IIT Madras has launched a mobile facility to calibrate medical devices. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT, Madras launched the vehicle on Monday, April 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has developed a mobile unit to calibrate medical diagnostic devices.

The van, commissioned by Institute director V. Kamakoti on Monday, April 15, 2024, can calibrate 45 types of life-saving medical equipment: from BP monitoring machines and ventilators to foetal simulators, incubator analysers, defibrillators, and ECG machines, among others.

Calibration will ensure accuracy of the medical equipment and offer precise diagnoses, said Prof. Kamakoti.

The facility has been developed under the Anaivarukkum IIT M (IITM for all) initiative, with support from internal grants of the institute and costs ₹1 crore, he added. The van would not only reduce the cost of calibration but also transportation costs and save time for the healthcare personnel, the director explained.

“This is a progressive step towards affordable, scalable, quality health care for all,” he added.

According to him the initiative would go towards addressing the national sustainable development goal (SDG) 3 of health and wellbeing for all.

The Institute has applied to the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration of Laboratories. It is expected to receive the certification, after which the van will begin travelling across the State.

Photo: S. R. Raghunathan

Related Topics

health / higher education / medical service / engineering colleges / public health/community medicine / engineering / university

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.