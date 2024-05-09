GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT-Madras incubated start-up develops India’s first secure IoT microprocessor 

Published - May 09, 2024 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
It will allow Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers to use an Indian SoC in their products and help reduce the cost of their feature-rich devices.

| Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras) on Wednesday celebrated the successful design, manufacturing and boot-up of India’s first commercial high-performance RISC-V based System on Chip (SoC) named ‘Secure IoT’ developed by Mindgrove, an IIT-Madras incubated start-up.

Speaking at the event, V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras, said it is an important milestone and achievement for the institute in developing the first Atmanirbhar secure IoT microprocessor and also for the budding start-up Mindgrove, an IIT-Madras and IITM Pravartak incubated company funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) scheme.

Mr. Kamakoti said that last year, the institute set a target to produce 366 patents. However, the institute achieved more than the target and filed a total of 378 patents. He urged the undergraduate, postgraduate and research scholars to get motivated and have the confidence to become entrepreneurs. “We become a superpower only if we become employers,” he said, and requested all the Indian industries, automobile manufacturers, and infrastructure-building companies to use the chip in their installations.

According to a press release, ‘Secure IoT’ will allow Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to use an Indian SoC in their products and help reduce the cost of their feature-rich devices, without compromising on high-end features. The institute also commenced a series ‘Triumph Talks’ focused on the ‘IITM Start-up 100 Mission’.

