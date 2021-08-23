IIT Madras designs low-cost motorised wheelchair

According to an Institute release, of the three lakh wheelchairs sold in the country annually as many as 2.5 lakh are imported

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has designed a motorised wheelchair that can be used on roads as well as on uneven terrain.

'Neobolt' is a battery-operated vehicle capable of travelling at a speed of 25km/h and move up to 25 km per charge.

The vehicle is a result of collaboration with organisations and hospitals working with persons with disabilities.

Sujatha Srinivasan, professor at the department of mechanical engineering at the institute, said the vehicle has been commercialised through a startup named NeoMotion, co-founded by Ms. Srinivasan and institute alumnus Swastik Sourav Dash.

Ms. Srinivasan had earlier led the team that developed the country's first standing wheelchair called 'Arise,' which enables a user to shift from a sitting to a standing position. She is also the faculty head of the TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development at IIT Madras.

She said 'Neobolt' aims to transform the landscape with world-class wheelchair products designed and made in India for the world.

The startup has also developed and commercially launched 'Neofly,' a personalised wheelchair designed to enhance health and lifestyle.

Mr. Dash said more than 600 persons across 28 states in the country used 'Neofly' and 'Neobolt.' The vehicles are customised for the users.

'Neobolt' is priced at Rs. 55,000 and EMI options are available. Users can prebook the wheelchair by paying Rs. 1,000, he added.

According to an Institute release, of the three lakh wheelchairs sold in the country annually as many as 2.5 lakh are imported. Almost 95% of the wheelchairs are 'one size fits all' restricting mobility, damaging health and lowering self-confidence.