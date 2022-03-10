IIT-Madras and Walmart Global Tech to work on research, skilling of students

The association is expected to help further empower the teams, collaborate on digital innovation and strengthen the education ecosystem in the country, says Walmart’s global chief technology officer

The institute and the WGT will collaborate in areas such as sustainability, AI, and energy engineering, said Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras and Walmart Global Tech have tied up to improve research in new areas of technology. The collaboration will be in the areas of continuing education and projects for corporate social responsibility for the chain stores’ India operations.

The company signed an agreement to this effect in the presence of Suresh Kumar, global chief technology officer and chief development officer, Walmart. Mr. Kumar is also an alumnus of the institute.

The collaboration in research projects at the institute will be facilitated by Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR). The WGT will use the space in IIT-Madras Research Park and work with startup companies incubated by the institution. The WGT will have access to several short and long-term education and training programmes to upskill and fit the changing needs of retail and e-commerce industry.

Mr. Kumar said the company’s talented associates in India were critical to driving Walmart’s global businesses. He expected the association to help further empower their teams, collaborate on digital innovation and strengthen the education ecosystem in the country.

Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations Mahesh Panchagnula said the institute and the WGT could collaborate in areas such as sustainability, AI, and energy engineering.

US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin welcomed the industry-academic partnership as they created a highly-skilled workforce and strengthen higher education. The WGT has proposed to undertake sponsoring events, advertisements and other branding activities to support the institute.