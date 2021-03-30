Chennai

IIT-M Research Scholars Day to be held online

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras will hold its Research Scholars Day from April 2 to 4. The annual festival, the theme for which is “Shunya: nanos to cosmos” will be an online event.

Ashok Kumar Mishra, dean (Academic Research), said the Research Scholars Day is a platform to share knowledge among research scholars, academicians, industrialists and entrepreneurs.

The institute launched the Research Scholars Day in 2012 to celebrate academic research and innovation.

Ninth edition

In its ninth edition, RSD 2021 will feature 40 events, including lectures, competitions, workshops and a research expo.

Prominent speakers include Jim Cantrell, founder and CEO, Phantom Space Corporation; Kallol Roy, former CMD, Bhavani, DAE; Arjita Sethi, founder and CEO, Equally, theschoolofgames.org.

Details about the event and registration are available at www.rsdiitmadras.com

