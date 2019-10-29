IIT-M team to establish AI startup

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will soon establish a startup to deploy their Artificial Intelligence software ‘AISoft’ to develop solutions to engineering problems in fields such as thermal management, semiconductors, aerospace and electronic cooling applications.

A team of researchers led by Vishal Nandigana, assistant professor, Fluid Systems Laboratory, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT-Madras developed the AI and Deep Learning algorithms.

The idea is only new and being looked at by only a few research groups across the world and most of these research groups use Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or C-GAN (conditional generative adversarial network) to solve engineering problems.

“We tested AIsoft and used it to solve thermal management problems. We found it to be nearly million-fold faster compared to existing solutions currently used in the field,” Mr Nadigana said, highlighting the unique aspects of these algorithms. “Our research saves the computational time, which is the bottleneck to solve most engineering problems,” he added.

Mr Nadigana said that since the software they have developed can work with sparse data sets and solve engineering problems, this makes them stand out when compared to commercially available software.