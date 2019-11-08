IIT-M placements to begin on Dec. 1

The first session of the placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) will begin on December 1.

Last year, the institute had witnessed an increase in offers in the field of data analytics. Besides, there were at least three major companies that had visited the campus for the first time.

At the end of October, the institute saw 222 companies registering for the 2019-20 placement season. Last year, at the same time, as many as 224 companies had registered, said C. S. Shankar Ram, advisor (training and placement).

So far, 1,240 students have registered for placements, he added.

Rise in PPOs

Last year, when the placement session began on December 1, as many as 326 firms and 1,300 candidates had registered. The institute has received 154 pre-placement offers, as compared to 130 last year. PPOs come from internships. Last year, the institute had seen a 20% rise in PPOs.

“Based on the number of companies and profiles released, the major sectors from which job offers are expected are IT, core engineering, analytics, and research and development,” he said.

On how he viewed the job scenario as compared to last year, Mr. Shankar Ram said: “Though it is difficult to project the number of job offers, one can observe that the current number of registered companies (222) is close to the corresponding number from last year.”