HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-M opens registration for postgraduate programmes in humanities and social sciences

March 19, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Each stream will admit 25 Indian students and seats for foreign students is supernumerary. Photo: File

Each stream will admit 25 Indian students and seats for foreign students is supernumerary. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has opened registration for candidates with valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores for postgraduate programmes in humanities and social sciences.

The course work for two-year MA programmes in development studies, English and economics begins in July. The last date to apply is April 7. Candidates may apply for M. Tech and MA admission at the portal: http://mtechadm.iitm.ac.in/

Each stream will admit 25 Indian students and seats for foreign students is supernumerary. Jyotirmaya Tripathy, head of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, said the programmes had been restructured to cater to students who wished to pursue a career in liberal education besides being market ready.

Details of the programme structure are available at https://hss.iitm.ac.in/courses-new/m-a-programme/

Related Topics

higher education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.