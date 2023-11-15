IGBC launches ‘Nest’ as part of the annual green building conference to be held in Chennai

November 15, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to promote sustainable and eco-friendly construction framework in the domestic residential sector has launched ‘Nest’. The rating and certification for self-developed individual housing sector was launched in the city on Wednesday.

Ajit Kumar Chordia, chairman of IGBC Chennai chapter, unveiled the eco-friendly rating and certification initiative of Nest as part of the annual conference proposed to be held at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, from November 23 to 25. Mr. Chordia pointing out that the annual IGBC Green Building Congress 2023 to be held in the city after a gap of 10 years would provide a platform for the construction industry stakeholders in the country to create a sustainable building environment for achieving net zero carbon emission goals.

He said the green building rating and certification programmes being covered under 31 categories covering commercial space, factories, railway stations, special economic zones (SEZs), and schools, have achieved a green building footprint of 10.42 billion square feet in over 11,586 projects. In the city alone, the Dr. MGR Chennai Central railway station, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras campus, and Ramakrishna Mission School, are some of the green concept buildings, he added.

M. Anand, Deputy Executive Director, IGBC, said the theme of the annual conference ‘Advancing Net Zero Through Decarbonization’, the Nest would help pave the way for individual house owners and the residential sector to adopt green building features in a big way to help in bringing down electricity consumption, water usage and creating a healthy living space.

Mahesh Anand, co-chairman of IGBC Chennai chapter, said as part of the conference the Chennai Corporation is planning to construct new public conveniences featuring the green building concept under the gold rating standard.

Tamil Nadu government would be the partner State along with World Green Building Council being support partner for the Green Building congress 2023.