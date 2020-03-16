Chennai

Idol Wing CID arrests two in Tirusulam

Officials of the Idol Wing CID arrested two people and recovered a Krishna idol on Saturday night.

Idol Wing CID officers were patrolling the Tirusulam locality, when they spotted a two-wheeler speeding past the road that connects Tirusulam and GST Road.

The officers nabbed the two people on the vehicle near the Tirusulam railway gate.

During interrogation, the pillion rider was identified as Kottaisamy, 47, of MGR Nagar, Tirusulam, and the rider was identified as Suresh, 43, of Zamin Pallavaram.

Kottaisamy was carrying a bag. When the police opened it, they found a one-ft Krishna idol, with a broken right elbow. During questioning, Suresh said that they were planning to sell it. The police have arrested the two and are trying to find the temple from which the statue was stolen.

