Idol immersion serves as a platform for communal amity

This year’s Vinayaka idol immersion programme, held at Srinivasa Perumal Sannidhi Street in Royapettah, was different.

Muslim professors and students from New College took part in the festivities to encourage religious harmony and the police acted as a bridge between the two communities.

Usually, there is an air of tension around Vinayaka idol immersion programmes and police personnel are deployed in large numbers to prevent untoward incidents. To put an end to such a tense atmosphere, a few professors and students of New College took part in the celebrations.

They approached H. Krishnamurthi, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Royapettah, with the proposal.

“I spoke to the residents of Srinivasa Perumal Sannidhi Street and they were more than happy to let them participate. We served as a bridge between the two communities,” said the police officer.

Promoting harmony

On Sunday morning, at 11.30 a.m., around 20 students from New College and their professors — J. Sulaiman, Hyder Ali, Mujeeb Rahman and Razvik — went to the small alley where the idol was kept. They took part in the rituals and distributed sweets.

“Some miscreants create disharmony between religions. But we want to reiterate the fact that all of us are brothers. This is the first step we are taking, we will take part in the event every year,” said Mr. Sulaiman.

The students and professors were part of the procession till the end. “The idol was immersed at the Pattinampakkam beach. We wanted to distribute buttermilk to the people taking part in the procession, but we couldn’t do it,” Mr. Sulaiman said.