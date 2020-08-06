Chennai

IDE to issue applications from today

The Institute of Distance Education of the University of Madras will open its portal on Friday for students to download examination application forms for undergraduate, postgraduate, professional, bachelor, and postgraduate programmes in library sciences, diploma and certificate courses.

Forms can be downloaded till August 21 and the last date to submit filled in forms without penalty is August 22.

Candidates can submit the filled in forms with penalty till August 28, according to the Controller of Examination.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2020 11:58:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ide-to-issue-applications-from-today/article32289196.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story