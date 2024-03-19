GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IAA India to receive Earthday.Org’s sustainability award

Ramesh Narayan, founder, Canco Advertising, will be given the Most Sustainable Marcom Personality Award in recognition of his dedication to environmental conservation efforts

March 19, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter will receive the Earthday.Org’s 2024 ‘Best Organisation Spearheading Sustainable Development’ award.

A press release said the award recognised IAA’s commitment to recognising and inspiring marketing and advertising companies to drive positive environmental action.

Besides, Ramesh Narayan, founder, Canco Advertising, will be given the Most Sustainable Marcom Personality Award in recognition of his dedication to environmental conservation efforts, his authorship of the 14 year-old International Advertising Association (IAA) Olive Crown Awards, commitment to mass tree planting, in both urban and rural areas, and continuous involvement in solar-driven rural transformation. He will be presented the award at the upcoming Olive Crown Awards ceremony on April 5.

Earthday.Org will hold an award ceremony in July, where IAA will be presented its award.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.