‘I have focused on water-related issues over the last five years’

The youngest MP to be elected in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections from the Chennai South constituency, J. Jayavardhan is once again contesting from this urban unit. Excerpts from an interview with the candidate from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the last five years, what were your main areas of focus in the constituency?

I have focused on several issues pertaining to the availability of water and had ensured that funds were granted for the setting up of the desalination plant in Nemmeli, which is at the stage of issuing tenders. With a futuristic approach, I have also called for setting up a similar plant with a 450 mld capacity in Perur and a project report is being prepared for the same. For the Pallikaranai marshland, I am not just looking at preservation but also solid waste management, water management and conservation activities.

What would be your areas of focus for the next five years, should you be re-elected?

During my term, I have looked at healthcare in areas such as Perungudi, Sholinganallur and Injambakkam, among many other places, and safety, water management, transport, infrastructure to help manage traffic and have ensured that funds have been procured from the Centre for various projects. I have requested the voters in the constituency to vote for me so that I can continue the work at the same pace and ensure that we complete projects effectively. I expect projects such as the desalination plant to be completed in two years if voted to power.

Despite procurement of funds, what about the criticism that several roadblocks delay the timely implementation of projects?

Even if issues crop up, as a Parliamentarian, I have constantly been in touch with the State government and seen what can be done. As the head of the District development coordination and monitoring committee (Disha) in Chennai, we are constantly working to ensure that we will speed up the process and ensure time-bound completion of projects.

You are the son of D. Jayakumar, Fisheries Minister and senior AIADMK member. Many feel you inherited this position you occupy now. Comments?

I was chosen to contest the elections in 2013 with the blessings of our leader (former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa). In the last five years, I have been appreciated by the party cadre and leaders for the work that I have done and this has been taken cognisance of. I am thankful for the opportunity to contest again.