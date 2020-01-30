Hyundai rolls out yet another made-in-India car for export

Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) rolled out its 3 millionth made-in-India export car, ‘Hyundai AURA’ (export name GRAND i10) for the Colombian market, from its plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai on Thursday.

“The fastest made-in-India 3 millionth export roll-out is a significant milestone as it showcases the global success story for brand Hyundai. We started our export operations in 1999 and created many milestones,” S.S. Kim, Managing Director and CEO, HMIL said.

HMIL began exporting cars in 1999 with its first batch of 20 Santros to Nepal and reached its first milestone of exporting 1,00,000 cars in four years and 10 months in October 2004. In March 2008, it exported its 500,000th car, followed by its 1,000,000th car and 2,000,000th car in February 2010 and March 2014 respectively. Over the last 20 years, Hyundai continued to be the leading exporter of passenger cars since its inception.

In the calendar year 2019, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has exported 1,81,200 units with 792 customized variants according to country-specific preferences and demand. With a market share of 26% in the calender year 2019, the total exports of passenger cars from India has made Hyundai a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry.