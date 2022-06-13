Human chain to mark World Day Against Child Labour

To mark the World Day against Child Labour, the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust organised a human chain at Elliots Beach, in which nearly 500 children and adults participated to show their solidarity.

Members of the Child Rights Movement along with the Trust, presented a series of demands to eradicate child labour, where they called for action to be taken by the State government to prevent child labour across sectors and make the State child-labour free.

They further called for an increase in scholarships for children of domestic workers and asked for an increase in the allocation of funds for education and child protection. In the demands, the Child Rights Movement has also called for establishing district and taluk-level child protection committees, which will ensure continuous monitoring of children who have been relocated.

When urban slum dwellers are relocated, they also have demanded that the government ensure their safety and education.

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, Member of Parliament, and Geetha, advisor, Unorganised workers federation were among those who were present.