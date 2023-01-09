HamberMenu
HR&CE department launches QR code scanners for 560 temples

Thirukoil app, covering details of 48 major temples, to be rolled out soon to enable devotees buy special tickets

January 09, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P. K. Sekarbabu on Monday said that a new app called Thirukoil will be launched in a few days time.

Addressing presspersons at the Kapaleeswarar temple after launching QR code scanners for 560 temples under the purview of the department, he said the app would have details of 48 major temples initially.

"It would have temple timings, sthalapuranam, YouTube links of temple pujas, Nalayira Divyaprabandam and Saivaite texts like Thevaram, Thiruvasagam and live streaming of utsava idols," he said and added that more temples would be added.

The QR code scanners are meant for use by devotees who buy special tickets at temples. "This is to ensure that the tickets are not used again and the funds are properly used for the temples," he said.

The Minister launched bookshops in 48 temples that have aesthetically designed shelves and have an appealing look. He said that counting of temple hundis would soon be shown on live streaming to make the process more transparent.

Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and Additional Commissioner R. Kannan were present.

