Hospitals violating protocol will face action: Health Secretary

Radhakrishnan says next 10 days are very crucial

Action will be taken against institutions that do not follow the prescribed protocol for administering high-end drugs such as Remdesivir, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said here on Thursday.

After inspecting the 100 oxygen-supported beds on four floors of the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Egmore, he told mediapersons that in a day only 3,000 doses could be distributed.

The State had got as many as 59,000 doses of the injection for the period between April 21 and 30.

Dr. Radhakrishnan further said that experts from AIIMS had given clear guidelines for administering Remdesivir.

“Remdesivir is not a magic pill and is not needed for all. There is more than adequate supply of other usual medicines. If any hospital is found to be going beyond our protocol or the advisories of our senior experts, we will take action. Those who need the drug will be provided with it,” he said.

He maintained that more than 50% of those infected would be cured of the infection by isolating themselves at home.

Once they test positive, people should go to screening centres for investigations, such as X-ray and blood profile. The decision to hospitalise or be treated at home or at a COVID care centre would be taken by the medical professionals there, he said.

On Wednesday, the Government Stanley Hospital added 500 beds and the Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar Lying-In Hospital, attached to it, had added 100 beds. On Friday, the Government Royapettah Hospital would augment 250 beds. Already 30 beds had been readied, he said.

In the past two days, as many as 576 beds had been arranged and another 3,776 beds would be ready by Friday. Also, by May 8, another 8,775 oxygen-supported beds would be ready, he said. He urged the people to remain careful for the next 10 days to avoid going the way of neighbouring States, such as Kerala and Karnataka, and Delhi.