Chennai hospital launches centre for geriatric oncology

VS Hospitals in Chennai has commissioned a geriatric oncology centre.

Hospital founder S. Subramanian said it was the first integrated geriatric oncology unit at the hospital. Inaugurated by senior geriatrician V.S. Natarajan, on Sunday, the centre would function in collaboration with Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation. Both institutions signed an agreement to this effect.

Dr. Natarajan said as older patients might have comorbidities and on multiple medications, managing them could be challenging. “Also many times, curative treatment is often not considered for older patients though the tumour may be amenable to radical treatment, by virtue of their age,” he said.